Lebanese-American media personality Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular model in the industry. She rose to fame after her brief stint as a p*rn star in 2014, becoming the most viewed performer on P*rnhub in two months. It is quite well known that she likes to keep her private life low profile.

Not many know that she is obsessed about with machines on wheels. Her automobile collection itself speaks volumes about her machine fanaticism. She owns some of the most expensive cars out there, let us take a look at the enviable car collection.

Lexus ES

Mia Khalifa‘s Lexus Es offers a 2.5 litre L4 cylinder engine that generates 214 bhp and 202 nm of torque that gives a mileage of 12.1 kmpl. Priced around 65 lakhs, the luxury coup can reach the top speed of 180 mph and can reach 0-100 min 8.1 sec, as per CarBike360.com

BMW M4

The German car is powered by a 3.0 litre inline 6-cylinder M-power petrol engine that produces 443 bhp and 550 nm of torque and returns 10.75 kmpl. The car, which is reportedly priced at Rs 53 Lakhs, has a top speed of 250 mph and a 0-100 time of 4.0 seconds.

Jeep Wrangler

Mia Khalifa’a Wrangler has a 2.0-liter L4 cylinder engine that produces 268 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This off-roader has a top speed of 180 kmph and a 0-100 time of 7.6 seconds. It is priced at Rs 24 Lakhs.

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

The Italian luxury sports car is one of the most loved automobile among all the celebrities. Khalifa’s has a peak speed of 340 mph and a 0-100 time of 3.0 seconds. The convertible supercar, which is priced at Rs 2.48 crores, has a 6.2-liter supercharged V12 engine that produces 730 horsepower and 690 pound-feet of torque, and it gets 9.0 kilometres per gallon.

Bentley Continental GT

Priced at Rs 1.7 crores, Mia Khalifa owns this luxury vehicle that features a 4.0 L Twin-turbo V8 cylinder petrol engine that produces 500 bhp and 660 nm of torque, as well as a 12.1 kmpl fuel economy. This convertible has a top speed of 301 kmph and a 0-100 time of 3.8 seconds.

Audi R8 Spyder

Valued at roughly Rs 1.2 crores this supercar has a 5.0-liter V10 cylinder petrol engine that produces 602 bhp and 506 nm of torque, and it gets 5.71 kilometres per gallon. This supercar has a top speed of 330 kmph and a 0-100 time of 3.0 seconds.

