Janhvi Kapoor is super popular among the new generation not only because of her movies, but also for her fashionable looks and trendy styling sense. Whenever she makes an appearance in the city, it never goes out of place and always creates a buzz among the fashionmongers. Well, recently, she shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle, and we can’t stop looking at her!

Well, it’s the festive month and Christmas season is almost here! Janhvi is surely walking into the season with style and serving OTT fashion inspos to us! So without further ado, let me decode her hot & sizzling look so that you can look the same in your Christmas parties!

Just a few hours back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest fashion shoot where she looked nothing less than a hot & happening diva! She shared the pictures with a caption that reads, “season’s greetings! ✨🎄💋.” In the photos, Janhvi can be seen wearing a black body-hugging ruched short dress with powered sleeves and a s*xy princess-cut neckline, which was embellished with different uncut stones studded along the hemline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

She paired the dress with a black stockings and accessorised the look with stone-studded hoop earrings, a finger ring and glam makeup. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a light foundation and with defined brows, contoured and blushed cheeks, brown smokey eyeshadow with winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and n*de brown lip shade, she completed her look. She tied her hair in a messy top bun and left a few strands open in front.

In another set of pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a simple but chic white and golden combination short sleeveless dress and paired it with a matching jacket. She completed her look with silver shoes and a super glam makeover!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Well, isn’t she making our Christmas a happy jolly one! Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments!

