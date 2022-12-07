Shehnaaz Gill is ruling the internet and everyone’s heart for a reason. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she became an overnight sensation owing to her crazy antics. The diva never misses a chance to arrive at events including red carpets, film premieres, birthday bashes and others. No matter where she goes she makes her fans go gaga over her looks.

The actress recently made her debut at IIFA 2022 where she was seen nailing the red carpet and press conference looks with her best fashion choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now after a long break Shehnaaz Gill returned to Punjabi songs. The actress rose to fame with many Punjabi songs and movies. However later she moved to TV and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film. Recently, she surprised fans when she dropped the first rushes for her Punjabi-cum-Haryanvi song. While the song is getting mixed responses, a BTS video from the sets has surfaced on the web that has left netizens perplexed.

The now-viral BTS video sees Shehnaaz Gill wearing a red fringe strappy dress while pairing it with leather knee-length boots. The actress looks stunning as she paired her look with a sleek ponytail with bangs. While we couldn’t take our eyes off her, she left netizens perplexed as they mistaken the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ with real Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens called Shehnaaz Gill Katrina Kaif’s lookalike. A comment read, “She literally looking like Katrina kaif,” while another reads, “katrina kaif from aliexpress.” Well not only in the BTS video, netizens even noticed the same in the teaser of the song. Commenting on the song teaser, a user wrote, “Is it only me who noticed Punjab ki Katrina Kaif took the outlook of Katrina Kaif from kinna Sona.”

Coming back, how many of you think, Sana looks an exact copy of Katrina Kaif? Do let us know.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Vs Katrina Kaif: Dress It Casual Yet S*xy Like ‘Ki’ Or Keep It Oversized & Comfy Like ‘Kat’? Whose Side Are You On?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News