Kangana Ranaut is a strong-willed woman who never shies away from speaking her mind and taking a stand for what she believes in. But has this – along with her power-packed and action-filled on-screen roles created trouble in her personal life? Well, the Dhaakad actress recently got candid about it and below is what she had to say.

During a recent promotional interview for her next, the actress joked that she is unable to get married because people keep spreading rumours that she is combative and picks fights with people. Her co-star Arjun Rampal even stepped to list her good qualities and find potential suitors. Scroll below.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she is just as ‘dhaakad’ in real life as her on-screen character. Laughing at this question, the Queen actress responded by saying, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.”

On being asked by the host if she is serious that she has been unable to get married because of the perception that she is tough, Kangana Ranaut half-jokingly replied, “Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys.”

The actress’ Dhaakad co-star, Arjun Rampal, who was also part of the interaction, interjected and joked with Siddharth asking him to not spread rumours. On being asked to list some of Kangana’s good qualities – so that men can know she isn’t as combative as she is on screen, Arjun replied, “All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person.”

Well, after hearing Arjun Rampal’s response we wonder how many men are still afraid to contemplate taking Kangana Ranaut as their better half.

Talking about her soon to release Dhaakad, besides Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal playing the protagonist and villain respectively, the film also stars Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The Razneesh Ghai directed action thriller is set to release in theatres on May 20, 2022.

