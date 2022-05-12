Pankaj Tripathi's Satire 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' To Release On June 24

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands with Match Cut Productions to make a dark humour-laced satire titled ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. The film, slated to be released on June 24, is inspired by true events.

Advertisement

Written and directed by the National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, the film is about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflict and poverty, leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest. The film’s cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, and Sayani Gupta.

Advertisement

A winner of multiple National Awards, Mukherji has directed critically acclaimed Bengali films such as ‘Autograph’ (2010), ‘Jaatishwar’ (2014), ‘Chotushkone’ (2015), ‘Rajkahini’ (2015) and ‘Ek Je Chhilo Raja’ (2019).

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ will be his second Hindi film after the 2017 period drama, ‘Begum Jaan‘.

Not only has Srijit’s films won acclaim at Indian film festivals, but has also travelled to prominent international shows such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California, Abu Dhabi International Film Festival, MIAAC Film Festival in New York, Glasgow International Film Festival and London Indian Film Festival among others.

This being Mukherji’s dream project, he said: “I am glad to reunite with Reliance Entertainment to make ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. I got inspired by the real incident of tragic practices in the villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. I knew I had to capture it in my next film.”

He added: “It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on the conflict between man and nature. This subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences.”

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ is presented by T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment and Match Cut Productions.

Must Read: ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ From Laal Singh Chaddha Out Now! Sonu Nigam Croons A Soulful Song For Aamir Khan Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube