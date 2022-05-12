Kangana Ranaut is one of the most-celebrated actors of Bollywood who has created a niche for herself through years of hard work. She is quite upfront about her opinions and does not back away from putting her perspective forth no matter what the situation is. In a recent conversation with the media, Kangana drew some comparisons between Mahabharata and the Avengers which is sure to leave you fascinated.

For the unversed, she has lately been gearing up for the release of her next action-drama film, Dhaakad, which is all set to hit the theatres on the 20th this month. The movie has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars actors like Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles. So far, the trailer is being heavily praised by the audience, fuelling the expectations from the film.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she would be willing to take an Indian mythological approach when it came to playing a superhero. While replying to this, Kangana drew comparisons between The Avengers and Hindu mythology, Mahabharta.

“I would definitely adopt the Indian approach. I feel the West borrows from our mythology a lot. When I look at their superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karan’s armour from Mahabharata, Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his gada (mace). I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharata. Their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas. They acknowledge this fact, too. Likewise, I would also want to do something original and why be limited to a via inspiration from the West”, Kangana Ranaut said.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s observations about The Avengers and Mahabharata? Let us know in the comments!

