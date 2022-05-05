Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is one of the much-awaited films this year. Ever since the first look was unveiled fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. Earlier this week, the trailer of the film was released with huge fanfare.

As expected, the film promises to be one of the most hyped big-ticket releases this summer. The trailer showed Kangana as a ruthless assassin who doesn’t even blink while firing at enemies. Much like everyone, YouTuber Jaby Koay is impressed by the film’s teaser. Scroll down to know his reaction.

The YouTuber, in his teaser reaction, asked the director, producers and Kangana Ranaut to not be offended by what he was about to say. “Didn’t some of the guys she was killing look strikingly like Hrithik (Roshan)?” he said. Pointing at a scene in which Kangana pulls out an enemy’s eyeball, he added, “That’s like Hrithik screaming to me.”

Achara Kirk, who was also reviewing Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad trailer, was seated beside Jaby Koay and said, “I m buying what she’s putting down.” the scene reminded them of Point Of No Return, Atomic Blonde and Black Widow. He further said he isn’t sure if Kangana has that kind of body but “it’s like she’s working really hard.”

Jaby then went on to heap praises on the film’s trailer and said, “I am appreciating this in terms of just the energy. I am appreciating this more than Atomic Blonde. She just looks like she got more muscle definition to her. There is something about her presence that looks stronger to me than Charlize Theron did in Atomic Blonde. Here, I am just buying it because I think this has got to do with sheer energy level.”

Kangana Ranaut too addressed Jaby Koay’s comparison of her with Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. Sharing Jaby’s reaction video on her Instagram Stories she wote, “Wow Thanks Jaby…But better than Charlize Theron…wow chief @razylivingtheblues. We did it (fire icon).” She added in another post, “#dhaakad was right after #thalaivii 20kgs weight wasn’t my only challenge my body was damaged in many ways _today to be called better than the best action star in the world is a big compliment.”

The YouTuber even recently reacted to Dhaakad’s trailer.

Watch the video below:

