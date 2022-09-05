Dheeraj Dhoopar, who received many accolades for playing Karan Luthra in the TV soap ‘Kundali Bhagya’, is now a part of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, which is altogether a new experience for him.

Advertisement

It is challenging, too, for along with it he is doing a fictional show ‘Sherdill Shergill’ opposite Surbhi Chandna.

Advertisement

On how he is juggling between the two, Dheeraj Dhoopar told IANS: “It is tough. But I have prepared myself mentally to put in all of my efforts towards the success of these shows.

“It is physically and mentally very demanding to be a part of two big shows but I feel that God put one in such a situation only because they know they can do it.”

After doing several TV shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’, ‘Naagin 5’ and many more, Dheeraj Dhoopar finds ‘Kundali Bhagya‘ closest to his heart. He said, “Every show for me has been special. I cannot put a finger on that one show. But ‘Kundali Bhagya’ gave me a different identity and I will always remember it. ‘Jhalak’ too is special for me because it is my first ever reality show.”

The actor furthermore shares about how he prepares himself for giving his best as a dancer in front of the judges like Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and actress and dancer Nora Fatehi.

Dheeraj Dhoopar added, “More than physical preparation I feel preparing myself mentally is very important. And I believe that if I am mentally prepared then nothing is impossible. Also, despite my tough schedule I make it a point to go for my rehearsal no matter what.”

Dheeraj recently embraced fatherhood and the couple posted pictures on social media. When asked about how he views fatherhood, he replied: “Nothing can be compared to the feeling of becoming a father. It is one of the purest feelings on this planet.

“Honestly speaking, it is difficult to be away but I would also like to say that seeing my baby after I come home makes me forget all my problems.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar is all praise for his dance partner on the show and choreographer Sneha Singh. “Sneha is an amazing choreographer and we have a gala time rehearsing,” he said. “It is a perfect blend of hard work and fun that we as a team have. On the sets we are very focussed towards our performance.”

Dheeraj at first was not interested in becoming an actor. “Initially I wanted to become a ramp model, but soon I realised that I was not tall enough,” Dheeraj said. “This made me focus on prints modelling and shoot and through that I got my first ever show. I have had a smooth journey in the industry actually and there has been no struggle.

“After every show that I finished, I got my next show. Today I am happy that I am known for more than just my good looks. And with Jhalak I hope people see my journey as a dancer.”

Besides Dheeraj, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 also sees Ali Asgar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde and Zorawar Kalra as it’s contestants.

Talking about his future projects, Dheeraj Dhoopar said: “I have been in talks for a few OTT and Bollywood projects but I don’t want to do it for the sake of it. If I am doing an OTT project or a Bollywood film it will be something out of the box and something worth it.”

Must Read: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Rohit Verma Reveals Being R*ped By Uncle At The Age Of 8, Opens Up About Working As A Pro*titute: “Used To Walk Around Wearing Girls’ Clothes To Fulfill…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram