With Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa all set to return to the small screen tomorrow – after 5 long years, the excitement is at an all-time high. Before the stage can be set on fire by the judges – Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar and the contestants, we caught up with Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 10’s Amruta Khanvilkar for an exclusive chit-chat.

While exclusively talking to Koimoi, the Malang actress got candid about many things related to dance and the upcoming celebrity dance reality show. From revealing how she felt dancing with Madhuri on JDJ 10 sets to how the judges reacted to her first performance, her take on the competition and more – Amruta held nothing back. Read on to know all she had to say & check out her video interview with us below.

Talking about the emotions she went through while sharing the stage with Madhuri Dixit while filming a promo for Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 10, Amruta Khanvilkar said, “Aisa lag raha, kissi se bhi puch lijiye ‘How is it dancing with Madhuri ma’am’ (they will say) it’s extremely pressurizing. Aap apne steps, aap apna action-cut bhul jate ho – because who itna ausra hai na unka… Aur jab woh chal ke aati hai pink saree mein… and you just keep looking – and you look like a fool. But ya, it is what it is. Unka woh joh aura hai, it’s so mesmerizing, it’s enticing – matlab woh… you’re under her spell then.”

Elaborating on how she acted while completely under Madhuri Dixit’s spell, Amruta Khanvilkar said she didn’t forget her steps but forgot something else. The Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 10 contestant said, “Nahi – they didn’t have to do retakes. Usme na mere Ganpati Bappa ne thoda mereko support kiya ki mai steps nahi bhuli, lekin uske pehle joh karna tha who bhuli. Mai entry bhuli, lekin steps nahi bhuli. Toh my Bappa was like ‘chal, mai tujhe itna toh leverage toh de sakta hu ki tu steps nahi bhulegi.’”

Talking about the judges – Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar’s reactions to her first Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 10 performance, Amruta said it was special. Revealing what her first dance is about, the Chandramukhi actress said, “Jhalak ke pehle performance mein aap mujhe waise (Lavani) hi kuch karte hua dhekheng, but in a very garma garam way. Maine teeno judges ko ek hi song aur ek hi style mein flat kar diya.”

On being asked who she sees as her biggest competition on Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 10, Amruta Khanvilkar said, “Competition toh nahi, par I’ll tell you who my favourite dancers are. There is Nia Sharma, there is Rubina Dilaik, there is Gashmeer Mahajani and there is Gunjan Sinha – they are my favourites.” Talking about the youngest contestant of JDJ 10 and whether she feels she is her biggest competition, Amruta said, “Agar Gunjan mera biggest competition hai toh mujhe koi aitraz nahi hai bhai. Matlab, agar mai 8 saal ke bache ke sath compare karu toh mai kon hu. Agar if she wants to take the trophy – uss din maine kaha bhi ‘abhi jaa beta leke aaja woh trophy ko,’ hum aise hi apne pair tud wa rahe.”

She continued, “You can’t compete with kids. They are anywhich ways going to… (they are) chota packet bada dhamaka. You can never compete with a child.”

Check out Amruta Khanvilkar talking about dancing with Madhuri Dixit, Jhalak Dhikkla Jaa 10, the upcoming competition for her and more here:

