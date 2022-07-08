Social media has become a huge platform for people to explore their talents and it is only fair to say that some people have gained fame on platforms like Instagram and Twitter solely on the basis of creativity. One such, much-loved, artist is Yashraj Mukhate and guess what, he is back again with a new track and it has all of us grooving. Well, it doesn’t end there. Looks like fans are loving the idea of Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit dancing on this new peppy number and it is totally worth a watch.

For the unversed, Yashraj rose to fame during the pandemic when he took up a scene from the popular television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and made a quirky song out of it, famously called ‘Rasode Me Kon Tha’. The song went viral within minutes and that was only the beginning of a whole new genre of music. Mukhate has presented his followers with several such hits ever since and it includes edits like ‘Biggini Shoot’ and ‘Boring Day’, amongst others.

In the most recent turn of events, Yashraj Mukhate dropped a new song and this time, he has taken the video of a woman yelling at a man named Shafiq who happens to have said ‘I love you’ to her. In the hilarious clip, she schools the man for unnecessarily mentioning his love for her and Yashraj has given it just the right twist to make it as catchy and unforgettable as possible.

The winner, however, was a video edit created by an Instagram handle by the name ‘OyeAnkit’, He decided to blend the song with a segment from the Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer song Ghagra and the edit is simply perfect. The lyrics and beats go very well with the energetic steps of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song and it even looks like Madhuri and RK are bickering with each other.

In a part of the clip, Ranbir Kapoor even looks like he is trying to impress Madhuri Dixit and her on-point expressions make it seem like she is very offended by Shafiq’s ‘I love you’. Have a look at the video.

