Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in London with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The beauty has been giving us travel goals with her colourful Instagram feed while also virtually taking us on a holiday spree. Yesterday, Sara shared a lovely family picture on the photo-sharing site with the co-Pataudi’s featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh and father Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also currently in London with her entire family and hence this reunion which netizens are now reacting to. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Sara is really active on social media and never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans with her humour and wit. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with over 40 million followers there. Coming back to the topic, the Kedarnath actress took to her Instagram to share a family portrait.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture on the photo-sharing site with a caption that read, “Keeping up with the Pataudi’s…” We really love how Sara used the emojis in her pictures. Haha!

Sara Ali Khan’s picture featured co-Pataudi’s including her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh and father Saif Ali Khan. It’s a beautiful family photo, we must say. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

That’s one good looking family!

Reacting to her picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Saif Sir makes gorgeous children.” Another user commented, “This family is its own kind of beautiful , Pataudi’s 👑💕🧿🔥💫” A third user commented, “Love Their Bonding ❤️😍🙌”

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan sharing a family picture with brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh and father Saif Ali Khan from London? Tell us in the space below.

