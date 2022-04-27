Bollywood has given its viewers numerous ‘jodis’ some of which have emerged as fan favourites over the year. In recent years, we have seen some onscreen couples that have a huge age difference between them – like Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in the 2019 film Dabangg 3. In a past conversation, actress Sonakshi Sinha was asked about this.

So when did this happen? Well, post the trailer release of Dabangg 3, the Akira actress was asked about her thoughts on the growing age gap between male and female actors and the sexism in it. Read on to know her response to it.

While in conversation with The Quint in December 2019, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the age gaps between on-screen couples. Citing the example of Salman Khan romancing a 21-year-old Saiee Manjrekar in the Prabhu Deva directorial, the actress was asked thoughts on if the roles were reversed and a senior actress like Madhuri Dixit romanced Ishaan Khatter.

Answering the journalist, Sonakshi Sinha immediately replied, “Oh wow! If you put it that way, but would you want to see Madhuri Dixit romancing an Ishaan Khatter?” When the interviewer answered in the affirmative, the Kalank actress said, “That’s a bit… I don’t know. That’s a bit odd.”

When quizzed about why it is not odd for a then 53-year-old Salman Khan to romance a 21-year-old, but it’s eyebrow-raising for Madhuri Dixit to do the same with a young star like Ishaan Khatter, she said, “I don’t know, actually. I have not thought of it that way.”

During that same conversation, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about her views on people having no problem seeing an actor romancing a younger heroine but aren’t accepting of women doing the same thing. To this, she said, “Honestly, if I was, I was at an age of 50, I would feel odd romancing a guy who’s 22-years-old. So that’s a personal opinion. So yeah, I don’t know.”

