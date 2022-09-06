Liger is done and dusted at the box office but it continues to churn out some interesting deets. It marked Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood and pan-India debut. However, we all know how badly it performed at ticket windows. It’s easily one of the biggest disasters in recent times and now distributors are demanding compensation. Scroll below to know more.

Before its release, the film enjoyed a good buzz and the distributors were really excited about its reception considering the rise of Vijay as a popular face among youths. Vijay’s films like Arjun Reddy are quite popular with the younger audience and buyers pinned their high hopes on his latest release too.

The makers of Liger tried getting the best deals for their film and distributors too shed a hefty amount for theatrical rights. However, those hopes were crushed like anything when the content was panned from all corners. Owing to this, the film tanked miserably, making distributors lose big money.

Now, those buyers are demanding compensation from the makers and have made a shocking claim. As per them, Liger makers are enjoying a huge profit of 70 crores+ despite the box office failure. Made at a cost of 100 crores, theatrical rights and non-theatrical rights of the film were sold at 90 crores and 85 crores+ respectively, reports Track Tollywood. So despite the commercial failure, the makers have 70 crores+ as their profit.

Owing to the same, distributors feel that the Liger makers can easily give them compensation. Let’s see what if both the parties come to any reasonable solution. As of now, director Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are in talks with buyers regarding their losses.

