Nothing is going right as of now for Vijay Deverakonda and renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Their Liger was touted to be a grand Bollywood and pan-India India for Vijay, but it turned out to be the worst nightmare. Now, the latest we hear is about their reunion Jana Gana Mana, which has borne losses for the makers.

It was a day before yesterday, we reported about Vijay’s reunion with Puri, Jana Gana Mana, getting shelved. It’s being said that the Dear Comrade actor is in no mood to work with Puri after the disastrous run of Liger and will be now selecting scripts very wisely. Also, there have been some financial issues due to which the film is reportedly shelved now.

The latest report about Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana now states that the first schedule of the film has already been completed and some payment was done to the cast and crew. Even Pooja Hegde was signed as a leading lady opposite Vijay. As the film has been cancelled all of a sudden after initial work had already been done, Puri Jagannadh’s ambitious war film has borne losses of 10 crores for the makers. This amount is reportedly half of Vijay Deverakonda’s 20 crores fees for Liger.

Meanwhile, actress Charmme Kaur, who is also one of the producers of Liger, on Sunday announced that she was taking a break from social media. Taking to Twitter, Charmme Kaur said, “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… Until then, live and let live.”

Charmme’s decision to take a break from social media comes at a time when Liger, the film she produced along with Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar, has fared badly at the box office.

