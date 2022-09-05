As Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Indian Film Industry on August 26, he thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his next film the much anticipated, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Exactly 10 days later, the superstar has unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds on to the charisma of the Superstar Khan’s character in this teaser.

The teaser was shared by Salman on his social media platform with a caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasizing on how the magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. The announcement teaser, as expected, got all his fans excited across the globe.

Ever since the beginning of the shoot the film has been the most anticipated one with countless speculations over its title and cast and has been a topic of intrigue and mystery. To maintain secrecy around a Salman Khan film for this far into the shoot has been a great unconventional Marketing strategy to keep everyone guessing and hooked on to any piece of news around the film. Keeping the mantra of Less is More , even the announcement teaser is of just over a minute and only gives a glimpse of Salman’s Look. The remarkable addition is the iconic bracelet as a pendant made of stone on his neck, which will catch the fancy of fans.

The visuals of mountains add on to the production value of the film, and we hear, it was Salman’s idea to announce this entertainer with this template of teaser and kick off a long campaign building on to the film release. The superstar was in Ladakh recently with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video too was shot in the same schedule.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon . It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in the End of 2022.

