Yash starrer KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 was a massive success at the box office. The film’s massy plotline left us all whistling in the theatres. The violence, the ‘dhamakedar’ dialogues, the action sequence, the emotion, basically everything in the movie was entertainment at its best.

However, when this reel life turns into reality it can definitely be quite disastrous and disturbing. Everything behind the screen looks fancy but when this ends up encouraging people to do the same in real life, it ends up with many injured or dead. The same happened recently when a teen from MP murdered four security guards after being inspired by the Yash starrer. Read on to know the whole scoop.

First and foremost talking about the incident, three security guards (Uttam Rajak, Sambhusharan Dube, and Kalyan Lodhi) were cold bloody murdered in separate incidents in Sagar in the last 72 hours earlier this week. This left everyone quite shaken. Another security guard was attacked however, he survived the horror and has been hospitalized and is being treated for skull injuries. Now, the Madhya Pradesh police have gotten a hold of the alleged culprit and it’s a 19-year-old boy who claims he was inspired by Yash’s KGF. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

Shivprasad Dhurve, 19, was caught by the MP police, who has confessed to murdering four guards in the last five days. The resident of the Kesari area in Sagar during the interrogation told the police officers that he was inspired by Yash aka ‘Rocky Bhai‘ from KGF. The accused also allegedly claimed that he had planned to raise funds, become a gangster and target policemen in the future ahead and that he did the murders only because he wanted to become famous.

While talking to PTI, Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag said, “Based on the CCTV footage of the locality, we picked up the accused Shivprasad Dhruve in the early hours from Bhopal. Our investigations are underway.” The accused was arrested after he killed a guard in the Lal Ghati area of Bhopal.

#MadhyaPradesh: The serial killer Shivprasad Dhurve, who allegedly killed 4 security guards, was spotted showing victory symbol while being taken to court in police custody on Friday. pic.twitter.com/biTDdTCfAQ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on the teen who got inspired by KGF and killed the three guards leaving one seriously injured in the hospital? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

