Prabhas is all set to bounce back with his upcoming movies looking to roar at the box office. Among the multiple projects, his Adipurush and Salaar are the two most anticipated ones. The latest news we are now hearing is about the former film, which is helmed by Om Raut, and its Telugu theatrical rights being acquired for a three-digit figure despite the actor not being in the best of his form. Scroll below for more details.

Advertisement

After the blockbuster success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut is working very hard on his upcoming magnum opus based on the Indian epic, Ramayana. The film is touted to be one of the best experiences in Indian cinema and the makers haven’t shied away from shedding big bucks on the budget to make it a memorable piece of work.

Advertisement

Unlike Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Adipurush has got everyone excited and the hype is getting increased day by day. Buyers are sensing this kind of excitement in the air, which is why they are ready to pay a big sum to acquire it. As per the latest report flowing in, none other than a renowned production house, UV Creations has acquired theatrical rights of the Telugu version of the magnum opus.

Reportedly, the production house cracked a deal by offering a whopping 100 crores to Adipurush makers. UV Creations has been associated with Prabhas’ Saaho and Radhe Shyam in the past. Despite both of the films not doing a desirable business at the box office, the production house has happily shed such a huge amount for this Om Raut directorial. Let’s wait and see how much profit it yields when arrived in theatres.

Adipurush releases on 12th January 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Chiranjeevi Sets Up A Blood Bank After Several Deaths Due To Blood Shortage Got Reported In 1998

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram