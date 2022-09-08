Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which was released in March this year, is one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer collected over 1000 crores at the box office worldwide and is now one of the contenders as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023.

Rajamouli’s action drama, dubbed as a pan-India film, started getting a lot of praise internationally after releasing on OTT platforms. Several Hollywood filmmakers took to Twitter to praise the movie and have become an inspiration for many international filmmakers.

Now the latest report claims that SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is to be remade in Korea. Sunitha Tati of Guru Film has co-produced Sakhini Dakhini, starring Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra, as the official remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners. She was also one of the producers of Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer.

As reported by Gulte, Sunitha Tati while promoting the film Sakhini Dakhini revealed that the whole world is behind Korean films, and Koreans are behind RRR. She further revealed that there was a huge offer from Korean makers for remake rights. When the maverick filmmaker learned about it he had an interesting reaction but she did not reveal any further details about how and what the filmmaker actually said.

South films are remade in Hindi, and Korean films are remade in multiple languages. But, it’s interesting to see that now Korean filmmakers are interested to remake a South film that has received a great response across the globe.

With the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli had set the filmmaking standards high in India. And now, with RRR he has impressed audiences across the globe. The filmmaker’s next is with Mahesh Babu and everyone already has high expectations from it.

