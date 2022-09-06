Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for Amitabh Bachchan starrer, ‘Goodbye’, trailer of which has released today and shown the ‘Pushpa’ actress in a new light. Rashmika is seen stepping into a new character of a lawyer.

In a viral video from the trailer launch event, some kids were seen eagerly waiting and requesting ‘Srivalli’ Rashmika Mandanna for a peck on their cheeks. The actress humbly obliged them with kisses and met their parents as she headed towards the venue.

Rashmika Mandanna donned upon an indo western co ord set and a printed shrug. Her curled tresses were left loose, and makeup kept minimal and dewy, overall accentuating her festive look.

The video has become a viral sensation amongst Rashmika’s fans and fanclubs across the country. Number of comments read on, “Srivalli ka free kiss”, “Srivalli” etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

This evening, Rashmika Mandanna was snapped at the trailer launch of Goodbye. The first rushes of the film are being hailed by one and all. This film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and others, marks the Pushpa actress’ Bollywood debut.

On the work front Rashmika Mandanna, has an interesting line up of projects including Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

