Puri Jagannadh directed Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday tanking at the box office was definitely a big blow to the makers as well as Bollywood. The film was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 but it ended up disappointing the audience.

Advertisement

Since the film was released and was declared a flop, Vijay has been making headlines for the reports of his next film JGM (Jana Gana Mana) which was also supposed to be directed by Puri being put on the back burner. However, producer Charmee Kaur who had produced Liger now has something to say on the same.

Advertisement

After Vijay Deverekonda’s recently released movie, Liger became a huge flop on the big screen and rumours sparked that the actor’s upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana (JGM) was being shelved as well. It was rumoured that Vijay’s upcoming movie alongside director-producer Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur was shelved after the failure of Liger but recently it now looks like the co-producer of the upcoming movie trashed the rumours on social media.

Today, Charmme Kaur took to her Twitter account and penned a tweet that read, “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !! (sic).” Well, it looks like she is now debunking all the rumours around JGM.

Check out the tweet:

Rumours rumours rumours!

All rumours are fake!

Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 ..

Meanwhile, RIP rumours !! — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, other reports had revealed that Liger director Puri might have to give up his house too. Yes, you read that right. The director might have to vacate his mansion in Mumbai and shift back to Hyderabad to repay the losses incurred after the film tanked at the box office. Not just this it was also reported that Vijay who was reportedly charged with 20 Crore had to return 6 crores to the makers.

Would you love to see Vijay Deverakonda starrer JGM? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Liger Director Puri Jagannadh To Vacate His Luxurious Mansion Costing 10 Lakh Rent After Film’s Box Office Failure? More Problems After JGM Getting Shelved [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram