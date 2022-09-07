South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu never misses a chance to take social media by storm. Every step she takes and every move she makes, she grabs all the limelight and how. Ever since the actress announced her separation from now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, she’s been subjected to trolls and criticism like never before. After almost 3 years of marriage, Samantha and Naga made an announcement and it sent their fans in a frenzy.

Naga recently made his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha which emerged as a box office dud.

Coming back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making news for altogether different reasons. A few latest reports suggest that the Oo Antava girl has been miffed with a few YouTube channels. It is being said that Sam is seemingly unhappy and annoyed with the kind of content they’ve been putting about the actress on their respective YT channel.

According to a report in Track Tollywood.com, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now decided to take an action against these channels. Yes, you heard that right! Samantha Ruth Prabhu is likely to register a cyber crime case on these channels. Not much information is out about the same.

Earlier after her separation announcement, the actress had also filed a defamation case against YouTube channels regards the fake reports of her abortion.

Meanwhile, recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father Joseph Prabhu penned an emotional note almost a year after her daughter’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya. He wrote, “Long long ago; there was a story; and it doesn’t exist anymore !!! So, let’s start a new story; and a new chapter !!!” “Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, i sat down for a long time to overcome the emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings & get bogged down,” he wrote in the comment section further.

Coming back, this is a developing story. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more details.

