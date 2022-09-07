Kamal Haasan On Competing With Rajinikanth: "There's No Time For Jealousy"

Stating that there was no time to be jealous of each other’s success, actor Kamal Haasan said that this was a fact that both Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and he realised at a very young age.

Participating in the audio and trailer launch event of director Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1‘ that was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, Kamal said, “The film industry is a small family. In this family, there is no time for jealousy.

“When I don’t have the time to do my work, there is no time to be jealous. This is something that he (pointing to Rajinikanth) and I realised at a very young age.”

“We have seen victories. Big ones. Double victories. Defeats. When victories come (irrespective of whom it comes to), we rejoice, because one’s defeat will affect the whole industry and one’s victory will lift up the entire industry,” Kamal Haasan added.

Congratulating A.R. Rahman, the music director of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, Kamal Haasan said that every song that the composer had scored for the film had increased his heartbeats.

Calling Rahman’s music ‘unique’, Kamal Haasan said that he had played out his songs to the actor after returning from Bali where he had gone to do research for the songs of the film.

