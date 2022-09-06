Sobhita Dhulipala never leaves to impress us with her hot looks. While the actress is on a constant spree of promotions for her upcoming Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, she was spotted at the airport in hot attire as she leaves for Chennai.

Recently, her look from Ponniyin Selvan: I, have come out in which she was seen in an Indian historic and cultural look which has become a point of constant buzz among her fans to witness her queen look on the screens.

This morning, Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at the airport when she was leaving for the promotion of the film. She was seen donning up a white top with a navy blue skirt while she takes up her black glayers while she yet again kept her hotness symbol intact.

Although it’s almost half of the year and Sobhita Dhulipala is constantly running busy with shootings, and promotions, it’s time for her back-to-back releases from which ‘Major’ has already taken over while her fans are eagerly waiting for much more exciting projects.

On the work front, Apart from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is all set to release on 30 September, Sobhita Dhulipala has one of the most awaited shows Made In Heaven season 2, and another film, The Night Manager.

