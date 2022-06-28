Sobhita Dhulipala, who was most recently seen in the Adivi Sesh movie ‘Major’, shows her middle finger in a viral video ostensibly at those who are linking her up with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.

Advertisement

Her detractors on social media have accused Sobhita of being responsible for the much-publicised breakup between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who’s herself a popular actress.

Advertisement

The video clip of Sobhita Dhulipala showing her middle finger while on a flight has gone viral on social media.

Even though the video footage obscures the target of her gesture, netizens claim it is Sobhita Dhulipala’s response to the rumours of her link-up with Naga Chaitanya. The upload time and date haven’t been made public, though.

Incidentally, the actress has denied the rumours, calling them “baseless”, whereas Naga Chaitanya has not responded at all. His PR team, however, has blamed the Samantha camp for the rumour.

What are your thoughts on Sobhita Dhulipala showing middle finger while on a flight? Tell us in the comments below and make sure to follow us for the follow-up on this news.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled Over ‘Budget Issues’ As She Opts For Innova Car, Fans Defend Her For Showing Simplicity

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram