Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved, adored and highest-paid actresses in the South. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, takes the web by storm every time she posts a stunning photo of herself. Samantha enjoys 23.7 million followers on Instagram and every move she makes and every step she takes trends on social media. Currently, the actress has become the talk of the owing to her sassy reply to a troll.

For past some time, the actress made headlines when she was criticized for her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Even though Samantha Ruth Prabhu receives a lot of attention on social media, there’s a section of social media users who never leave a chance to pull her down. Recently, Samantha took to Twitter to slam a user who said, “She’s gonna end up dying alone with cats and dogs.”A netizen wrote this comment on her post whose caption read, “Early rising and loving Missed this.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got everyone speechless when she replied to the user and wrote, “I would consider myself lucky.”

Time and again we have seen actresses being subjected to trolls. Right from being age-shamed to body-shamed, they get criticised for what not. A while back we brought you Kareena Kapoor’s sassy reply who hit back at a troll for calling her buddhi (old). Sharing the screengrab of comments on her Insta story, she wrote, “I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on top!”

Coming back to Samantha, announcing their separation, last year, she and Naga has released a joint statement that read, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support”.

Meanwhile after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to another item number in Pushpa 2.

