Naga Chaitanya's web series 'Dhootha' officially announced

Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar are to collaborate for a Prime Video original series that is currently in production. The makers of the series, titled ‘Dhootha’ made an official announcement on Thursday.

“Superstar @chay_akkineni like never before #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou”, Prime Video’s official tweet reads.

The makers of the web series also revealed the crux of the Naga Chaitanya-starrer, as they wrote, “In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins”.

‘Dhootha’ stars Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and others in the lead roles, as announced by the makers.

Bankrolled under renowned production company, Northstar Entertainment, the movie is directed by ‘Manam’ fame Vikram Kumar.

Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated movie ‘Thankyou’ is also directed by Vikram Kumar, and will hit the screens this year.

According to the most recent reports, this highly anticipated web series ‘Dhootha’ will be available for streaming on Prime Video in August or September.

