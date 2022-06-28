She may be the queen of the badminton courts but PV Sindhu has her share of fan moments too.

Advertisement

The star shuttler shared a pic of hers with ‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun in the same frame. The picture of the two personalities has taken the Internet by storm with the loving comments from their fans flooded in the comment section.

Advertisement

The moment of the day came when PV Sindhu, who is the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, was captured with the stylish star Allu Arjun at the engagement ceremony of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son Nikhil in Hyderabad.

At the event, Allu Arjun yet again brings up his uber cool look while he wore a black blazer on a white shirt paired perfectly with white shoes while on the other hand, Sindhu wore a beautiful lehenga.

While posting the picture, Sindhu captioned it – “With the stylish star @alluarjunonline.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and the star is all set for ‘Pushpa 2’.

While the pic with PV Sindhu is going viral, just a few days ago Arjun was fat-shamed by netizens for his latest appearance. Fans said that he looked bulkier and some even called him a ‘vada pav.’

Must Read: Salman Khan Goes “Oo Antava” As He Speaks About The Song Which Inspired Him Recently, Samantha Reacts

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram