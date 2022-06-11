‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun has come under fire from a social activist for endorsing an educational institution.

Advertisement

Kotha Upender Reddy, a social activist, claimed that the particular advertisement, which featured Allu Arjun as the face of it, was deceptive and provided incorrect information.

Advertisement

The social activist also called for action to be taken against such misleading advertisements. He also filed a complaint with Ambarpet police against Allu Arjun for appearing in the advertisement and against Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions for providing fake information.

Kotha Upender Reddy urged that Allu Arjun and Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions be prosecuted for deceiving the people.

Allu Arjun has already faced flak for marketing a food delivery app, and he was given a warning for promoting a bike app by disparaging government transit services.

Meanwhile, as ‘Pushpa’ is extensively shot in the beautiful Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh, the actor took responsibility to maintain the beauty of the forest as he specifically requested everyone to throw all the waste materials, like, plastic bags, water bottles, among others in the trash cans to keep the forest clean without harming the beauty of the nature.

Must Read: Kamal Haasan Once Called The Mahabharata “A Book That Revolves Around Men Using A Woman To Gamble Away” & It Landed In A PIL Being Filed Against Him!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram