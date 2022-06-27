Vijay Babu – who is a well-known actor and producer in the Malayalam film industry, has been making the headlines recently owing to him being accused of r*ping an actress. For those who don’t know, on April 22, an actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam alleging that she was r*ped and beaten up by Vijay several times in a flat in Kochi.

On June 22, the actor-producer was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. As per the reports, the actor was granted station bail but would have to cooperate with the team investigating the case.

As reported by Hindustan Times a while ago, Vijay Babu who has been accused of s*xual assault by an actress in Kochi was arrested on Monday (June 27) when he appeared before Ernakulam police in connection with the case. Reports say that the team that has been set up to probe Babu in the investigation has been granted permission to question him starting Monday till July 3 from 9 am to 6 pm.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi multiple times. The complainant stated that Vijay s*xually assaulted her on the pretext of offering roles in movies. The Ernakulam South Police registered a case against the actor-producer on the woman’s complaint.

Vijay reportedly fled to Dubai just around the same time when the case was registered in his name and returned earlier this month. The actor-producer was also accused of disclosing the survivor’s name when he went live on his Facebook account and revealed her identity.

