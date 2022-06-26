Following KGF Chapter 2’s stupendous success at the box office, filmmaker Prashanth Neel is gearing up for his next film Salaar starring Prabhas in the lead. As fans are excited about the film, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s name has cropped for the film.

Reports have been claiming that the Malayalam superstar will be playing an important role in Prashanth’s film. Some even claim that the star will play an antagonist role. Now the south star has reacted to the reports. Scroll down to know more.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is in Hyderabad promoting his upcoming film Kaduva. During a media interaction in the city, the superstar said that he read the script of Salaar and is trying to work out dates with Prashanth Neel.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum star said, “I’m doing a Telugu film. I am just waiting to see if we can work our dates out. I have been offered a very important role in Salaar. In fact, the film came to me around two years ago, and then I listened to the narration, I absolutely loved it. Superb story. I said yes immediately because Prashanth is a friend, Hombale Production company is also a friend and of course, it’s a Prabhas film, you want to work with him.”

“I said yes to it but in between the pandemic, the dates kept changing, and I thought I will not be able to do it because of my commitments in Malayalam but then Prabhas’ commitment got moved around, and his dates got changed. Then suddenly now we are in a situation, maybe it will work out, maybe if we adjust a bit. I can be a part of Salaar. I will know soon, I will be meeting Prashanth today. Hopefully, I will do a Telugu film soon”, Prithviraj Sukumaran added.

This comes as good news for all the fans who have been eagerly waiting to see both superstars in one frame.

