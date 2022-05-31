Absconding actor-producer Vijay Babu, accused of rape, who was supposed to arrive here on Monday, failed to turn up as the Kerala High Court hearing his anticipatory bail plea posted it for orders on Tuesday.

There were reports that the court was informed that Babu will land in Kochi on Monday and hence he should be given anticipatory bail, but the court, last week posted the petition for Monday, but it has been again put it off for Tuesday.

Meanwhile there are fresh reports that Vijay Babu will land in Kochi on Wednesday from Dubai.

It remains to be seen what action the court will take on Wednesday as it has already made it clear that his plea will not be considered if Vijay Babu fails to return to Kerala on May 30.

The Kerala Police has been trying their best to bring back Vijay Babu, who slipped out of the country last month to Dubai and from there after the police began steps to issue a red corner notice – he headed for Georgia and according to those in the know of things, Babu will have to touch base at Dubai before he lands in Kochi.

Actor-producer Vijay Babu was on the run after the actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him several times in a flat in Kochi.

She has also accused him of giving her intoxicants before sexually abusing her.

Soon after the news surfaced, Vijay Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the “real victim” in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he also named.

The police, apart from the initial complaint, have registered a second case against Vijay Babu for disclosing the name of the complainant.

