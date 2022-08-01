Pointing out that if a film like ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ had been made possible today, it was because of producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, actor Karthi recalled that the producer had actually helped him and his crew catch a flight in Malaysia by making just a phone call.

Participating in the first single launch of director Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, Karthi said: “Subaskaran sir is a very interesting personality. We got an opportunity to meet him during an event in Malaysia. It became 10.30 in the night and there were several of us who had to board the flight.

“Subaskaran asked us not to worry and that he would take care of things. He took care of so many things for us at the Malaysian airport in a matter of half-an-hour over just a phone call!,” Karthi added.

“The flight was delayed for our sake by 15 minutes and he arranged a new flight for us and sent us home safe. He is a very affectionate person. He showers affection on not just cinema but on all those who move with him. I can understand how passionately he must have made this film. I want to watch this film with him one day.”

The first part of the ‘Ponniyin Selvan‘ releases on September 30 this year.

