Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (also known as prince Arun Mozhi Varman) in director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has said that it was actor Karthi, who plays the pivotal character of Vanthiya Thevan in the film, who motivated him to learn horse riding for the film.

However, the actor also went on to admit that he was a little rattled when one day he got to know that Karthi had had an accident while training with horses.

“One day, I was at the hotel when I received information that Karthi had fallen off his horse. I was concerned and a little rattled. If someone like Karthi could suffer an accident, I imagined my plight,” ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ star Jayam Ravi said.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, the first part of which releases on September 30, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. It is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

