Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples. When they announced their separation last year, fans were heartbroken seeing their favourite couple ChaySam splitting up on a sour note.

While there were several rumours of reasons behind their split, they have remained tight-lipped about it. Both Naga and Samantha are regarded as the best on-screen couples. The two have appeared in films like Ye Maya Chesave, Majili, and Manam, which became blockbuster hits.

Since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had great on-screen chemistry, fans have been hoping that they will return to screens together even after their separation. Now the recent conversation with ETimes Naga opened up if he ever wants to work with his ex-wife Samantha again.

Naga said, “That’s gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don’t know, only the universe knows. Let’s see.” Laal Singh Chaddha actor also spoke about how his personal life and relationship have been discussed on tabloids and gossip columns ever since his separation from his ex-wife.

Breaking the silence on staying silent over all the rumours surrounding the split, Naga Chaitanya said, “I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya’s recent release Thank You failed to attract the audience. On the other hand, Samantha will be seen in Yashoda and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with superstar Akshay Kumar.

During the episode, Samantha spoke about the worst rumour she heard was demanding Rs 250 crore as alimony.

