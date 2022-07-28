Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce was the most shocking news last year. Their fans were heartbroken seeing their favourite couple ChaySam splitting up on a sour note. It was reported that the former couple has sold their house during their separation but as per actor Murali Mohan, Sam has repurchased the house for a massive amount. Scroll below to read more.

Last year in October, the two officially announced their split. Taking to her Instagram, the Makkhi actress wrote, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.”

Coming back to the topic, actor Murali Mohan in a recent conversation with Telugu Film Producers Council revealed Samantha recently brought back the house in which she was living with Naga Chaitanya. Reportedly, the couple had sold the house to someone but Sam now owns the house by giving extra profit to the people they earlier sold to.

An Eye Opener for #Nagachaitanya Fans From MuraliMohan Garu@Samanthaprabhu2 Bought the Same House Again After Divorce With Her Own Money by Giving extra Profit to owners they sold The House is Owned By #SamanthaRuthPrabhu Inkosari #Samantha ki free ga iccharu ante pagiliddhi pic.twitter.com/2s6wywrRCB — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) July 28, 2022

In her recent Koffee With Karan 7 appearance, Sam spoke about the worst rumour she has heard about herself. She told Karan Johar, “That I took 250 Crore in alimony. Every morning I woke up waiting for income tax officials to show them there’s nothing. First, they made up the story about alimony. Then they realised it doesn’t seem like a believable story. Then they said there’s a prenup, so she can’t ask for alimony.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya’s recent release Thank You failed to attract the audience. On the other hand, Samantha will be seen in Yashoda and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

