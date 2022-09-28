Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 70. Condolences started to pour in on social media.

Indira Devi, who had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week, breathed her last at home.

She is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu yesteryear star Krishna, her son Mahesh Babu, and three daughters.

Her death is the second tragedy to strike the Ghattamaneni family this year. Her elder son Ramesh Babu passed away earlier this year.

A pall of grief engulfed the superstar’s home on Wednesday. Tributes and condolence messages have begun pouring into the family over social media.

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi was among the first to condole Mahesh Babu and Krishna. “Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Indira Devi garu. I convey my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna garu, brother Mahesh Babu, and the family” he tweeted in Telugu.

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Director Bobby wrote, “Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss.”

Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace.

Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss. — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 28, 2022

Sreenu Vaitla, who directed Mahesh Babu in Dookudu and Athadu, took to social media and wrote, “I was devastated by the tragedies in Super Star Krishna garu’s family and the demise of Srimathi Indiramma garu struck me very hard. I have great admiration for this affectionate family and highest respect for Indiramma garu. My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh, Padma garu, Manjula garu, Priyadarisini and entire family. Rest In Peace Amma.”

My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh, Padma garu, Manjula garu, Priyadarisini and entire family.

Rest In Peace Amma🙏 pic.twitter.com/cjw7BobC31 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) September 28, 2022

Film industry bigwigs have been making a beeline to the Ghattamaneni family home to pay their respects to the deceased matriarch.

Family sources said that the funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

