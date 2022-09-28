Brahmastra Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure film has performed phenomenally well at the box office for nearly three weeks and managed to collect 252.50 crores* so far.

Director Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus has been money spinners at the ticket windows and even revived the Hindi box office after being ravaged by consequent disasters. The film is only shy of a few lakhs to cross the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files.

Once that happens, Brahmastra would be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022 so far. Interestingly, the film is being screened at a ticket price of Rs. 100 since Monday. Considering this condition, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer collection is still decent.

As per early trends coming in, Ayan Mukherji’s film managed to collect Rs 1.80-2.10 crore on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Brahmastra still continues to stay strong at the box office and eying cross the RRR lifetime collection.

Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film could possibly surpass the pan-India film as well but it would be locking horns with Vikram Vedha and south film Ponniyin Selvan: I come this Friday. Both films have already created enough buzz among the cine-goers.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer is one of the awaited films of this year and the trailer has created quite a buzz among the audience. Going by the craze, the film could be a crowd puller and is expected to set the cash registers ringing. Mani Ratnam’s PS: I have already crossed the 5 crore mark in the advance bookings. So we will have to wait and see whether Brahmastra can beat RRR records.

