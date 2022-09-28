Chup Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol Led Film Is Set To Earn 10 Crores In Week One

On Tuesday, Chup collected 0.80 crores* at the box office. The film is primarily finding class audience across select multiplexes at the urban centres. That said, given Sunny Deol’s presence, it would have been nicer if there was a much larger base explorers.

For Dulquer Salmaan though, this has been some kind of an introduction to the all-India market. In fact he is finding good visibility since Sita Ramam is playing as well and at select centres up north, there are houseful signs even for the Hindi version. With a love story on one side and a psychological crime drama on the other, the actor has shown good range and from here he could well be ailing for a larger market on a pan-India level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chup stays on track to enjoy first week in excess of 10 crores. So far, Sunny Deol starrer’s collections stand at 9.20 crores and today it should almost touch the 10 crores mark. There is one more day to go in the week which means a first week total in excess of 10.50 crores is certainly happening. Not that these are very solid numbers but given the state of industry this year when much bigger budgeted films are struggling to get into 15-20 crores range, this thriller by R Balki has earned some bonus theatrical numbers after recovering its controlled budget by means of satellite and OTT rights amongst others.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources

Have you seen Chup yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office Day 19: Keeps Seeing Decent Collections On Tuesday, All Eyes On Vikram Vedha Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram