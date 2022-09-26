Slowly and steadily, Sita Ramam has turned out to be a big success at the box office. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Not just in its original Telugu language but the film turned out to be a good earner in other languages. Keep reading to know how much it has made on the worldwide front.

The film was originally released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on 5th August. After it emerged as a success, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was dubbed in Hindi, which released on 2nd September. In the Hindi dubbed version too, the film managed to score decent numbers despite limited showcasing and a wave of Brahmastra.

After staying in theatres for over 7 weeks, Sita Ramam has slowed down a lot and will be practically out of theatres by this Friday as Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha are arriving. Nonetheless, the film is a good box office success as it has made 63.10 crores nett (all languages) in India till now, against the reported budget of 30 crores.

Speaking about the worldwide box office, Sita Ramam has made 91.10 crores gross and will wrap up its run at 93 crores, thus missing the 100 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan recently thanked Hindi audiences for the love they have extended to Sita Ramam. Taking to social media, Dulquer wrote: “A big, big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi audiences for the love extended towards ‘Sita Ramam’s’ Hindi theatrical release. The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support.”

