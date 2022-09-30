After its first week in theatres, Chup has collected 10.50 crores* at the box office. The film had fairly decent numbers on the first day when 3.06 crores. While it was attributed to National Cinema Day resulting in good footfalls, post that the niche film couldn’t really maintain pace on the same lines. The collections did somewhat hold decently on Saturday and Sunday but then from Monday onwards the numbers couldn’t cross the 1 crore mark.

The film has done similar business as Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 which was a film in a different zone and set up. The Vidyut Jammwal starrer had collected 10.60 crores in its first week and now Chup has done almost the same. That film had started at 1.30 crores and then had held somewhat decently in the second week too to eventually close at 14.33 crores. It would be interesting to see how does the Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan-led Chup progress since there are also biggies like Vikram Vedha and PS1 which have released and eaten up screen space.

That said, while one waits to see what does the overall lifetime of Chup look like, the good thing is that Balki’s economical style of filmmaking has resulted in low costs, and hence satellite and OTT rights have taken care of the budget.

While for Jayantilal Gada of Pen Movies the film is a plus, the theatrical run has its own charms and given the merits of the film Chup, it should have ideally done the business of 15-20 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited. (All collections as per production and distribution sources.)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

