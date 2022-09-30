Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer was announced, all eyes were on its released. Helmed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film is a Hindi remake of the South film with the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead role. Being a remake, many were wondering if the leading actor would be able to do justice to fans’ expectations. Well, looks like it surely has!

The film was expected to cross 2014’s highest opener Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s day 1 collection. Scroll down to know whether it has or it hasn’t.

As per the early trends following in, Vikram Vedha has opened to a little close to expected numbers. According to the latest media reports, the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer has opened somewhere around 12-14* crore on its opening day. Well, looks like crossing Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer’s opening collection looks difficult. For the unversed, the horror comedy had earned 14.11 crore on its opening day.

There’s a higher possibility that Vikram Vedha’s box office could even go above 14 crore* depending heavily upon the night shows and could cross Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s day 1 collection. However, as of now, it looks difficult.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra too is garnering attention at the box office. Within three weeks of its release, the Ayan Mukerji directorial crossed the 250 crore mark in all languages.

Koimoi watched, reviewed Vikram Vedha and rated it with 3.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Following the template of ‘Baital Pachisi’ which narrates how a smart king (Vikram) is quizzed by a celestial spirit (Vedha), a Bhairava & for every wrong answer he’ll find himself further away from catching the ‘master of chaos’, the film features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) hunting to eliminate wrong i.e. Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).”

Since Vikram Vedha’s reviews are between positive to mix it’d be interesting to see how much it will earn on its first week. How much do you think it will? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

