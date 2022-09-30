Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, a much-awaited period drama, has long been making fans eager about the release. As the film releases today in theatres, the visual spectacle, as witnessed in the trailer, successfully created a buzz with its amazing works.

With a star-studded gang – Vikram, Karthik, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and others, the film has managed to bring the audience to theatres. The film registered massive advance booking sales and is now running to packed houses in its early morning shows.

Going by the trends, Mani Ratnam‘s magnum opus will break Tamil cinema box office records and will emerge as the best-opening Tamil film of the year. Hindustan Times reports claim that Ponniyin Selvan I recorded almost ₹17 crores in advance booking sales on Friday. The collection turned out to be the highest among all Tamil films this year. It even surpassed the ₹15-crore mark of Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster Vikram. Furthermore, Ponniyin Selvan 1 overseas advance booking collection was also recorded to be around $1.3 million ( ₹10 crores).

As per trade sources, PS: I may even record a massive opening on day 1 since demands for tickets are high on Friday morning. It is estimated that the opening could be between ₹30-35 crore across all languages in the domestic market. Additionally, ₹20 crores are expected to come from the overseas box office.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 is already receiving good reception from the critics and the audience, which means that word of mouth will be strong. Therefore, the domestic opening day collection could even touch ₹40 crores. Hence, the first-day worldwide gross of ₹50-60 crore thereby becoming the highest for any Tamil film this year.

It is worth pointing out that Kamal Haasan‘s Vikram had opened to ₹33 crores in the domestic market and ₹54 crores gross worldwide when it was released in June. Ponniyin Selvan should surpass these numbers easily. However, we will have to wait and see how much further it can go.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

