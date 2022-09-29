Ponniyin Selvan 1: Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan Eagerly Waiting To Catch The Film!

With just a couple of days left for director Mani Ratnam’s eagerly awaited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ to hit the screens, the makers of the film have now released a video clip that shows the two biggest icons of Indian cinema – Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – explaining that they are as eager as everybody else to watch the epic film.

The video clip begins with classical scenes from two landmark blockbuster films — ‘Nayagan’, which had Kamal Haasan playing the lead, and ‘Thalapathy’, which had Rajinikanth playing the lead — being showcased in no particular order.

Interestingly, both these blockbusters were directed by Mani Ratnam and had gone on to emerge as cult classics in Tamil cinema.

Towards the end, visuals of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan participating in the audio launch event of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, which happened at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai over 20 days ago, have been reproduced.

Rajinikanth says, “Ponniyin Selvan has marvelous characterizations. It has heroism, beauty, fear, disgust, laughter.”

Kamal, for his part, says, “This is an important film in Mani Ratnam’s successful career.

Rajini is then seen saying, “‘How would Mani have made this film? We are eagerly waiting to watch it!”

The movie is slated for a worldwide release on September 30.

