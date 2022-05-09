Avatar: The Way Of Water Teaser Out! It’s James Cameron’s World & We Are All Living In It

Here’s presenting the much-awaited teaser trailer of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water. Directed by James Cameron, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

James Cameron’s first follow-up to the highest-grossing film of all time will open in theatres on December 16.

Advertisement

Please find enclosed the teaser trailer and stills for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas.

Must Read: Amber Heard’s Panic While ‘Writing Essays’ VS Johnny Depp’s ‘Cool & Calm’ Sketch Session Amid Court Hearing Captured In This Hilarious Meme!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube