Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal battle as the Fantastic Beasts actor filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife after she wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post and called him a ‘wife-beater’ without mentioning his name. Their videos from the trial are going crazy viral on the internet and amid the same, there’s a TikTok video of the ex-couple that is now trending on social media where Amber is panicking and writing essays while Depp is calmly sketching and showing his drawings to his legal team. Scroll below to watch the video.

It was ‘The Rum Diary’ when Amber and Johnny’s love story began. They started dating in at the end of 2011 and the beginning of 2012, and it was around the same time when the Fantastic Beasts actor announced his separation from his longtime girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis. The ex-couple share two kids together named Lily-Rose Depp and Christopher Depp.

It was 2014 when Amber Heard was spotted wearing an engagement ring and soon the rumours of her getting engaged to Johnny Depp started doing the rounds on social media. In 2015, Depp finally married Amber in an intimate ceremony and soon started the trouble in paradise.

In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce asking for Johnny Depp’s restraining order and allegedly filed a case against him revealing that he physically abused her in their relationship under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In 2018, she wrote an op-ed calling him a ‘wife-beater’ and in 2019, Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife. And ever since then, there have been spine-chilling revelations from both sides about their abusive marriage.

In 2020 began the libel case where Johnny Depp was ruled out against Amber and the order said that The Sun correctly reported that he was indeed abusive towards his ex-wife. Cut to 2022, the actor is currently in an ongoing trial with Amber Heard at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia.

Now, there’s a video of Amber , where she is panicking and writing essays in her diary whereas the Fantastic Beasts actor is sketching and showing his drawings to his legal team, which is now going crazy viral on social media. Take a look at it below:

