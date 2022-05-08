People from around the world are quite invested in Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial that’s taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. While every little deets about the trial is making headlines, Doctor Strange fame Benedict Cumberbatch is busy taking sly digs at it on SNL (Saturday Night Live).

For the unversed, Johnny had hit a $50 million lawsuit defamation case on estranged wife Amber for the op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2019. The trial which began on April 11, is expected to resume on May 16 following a one-week break.

Benedict Cumberbatch recently appeared for the second time as the host of Saturday Night Live. With this, the Doctor Strange actor also took part in a sketch of the show which was aimed at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade. The sketch also took reference from the ongoing defamation case between Johnny Deep and Amber Heard.

In the sketch set in 13th century England, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character said, “While I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop and then it falls through the sky into a hole of human feces, I started to think about abortion,” adding “Don’t you think we ought to make a law against that?” The actor then took a dig at Alito’s decision based on historical texts as he praised his character’s moral clarity predicting that legal scholars in future will say “there’s no need to update this at all. We nailed it in 1235.”

Cecily Strong who played a servant in the sketch along with Benedict Cumberbatch later went on to ask, “Shouldn’t women have the right to choose, since having a baby means a 50 percent chance of dying?” To this, Kate McKinnon, who plays a woman in her 30s gave her foresight by saying, “Worry not, dear girl, these barbaric laws will someday be overturned by something called ‘progress’. Then, about 50 years after the progress, they’ll be like, ‘Maybe we should undo the progress.’”

Kate continued her dialogue and said, “I don’t know why, my visions from that time are very confusing. It seems like all the power comes from a place called Florida. And if you think our customs are weird, you should watch the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.”

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch opened the show with his opening monologue for his upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During his time on SNL, the actor also took a jab at Will Smith while joking about expressing the details to SNL‘s Lorne Michaels, to which the latter replied by saying, “Like what?” To this, the actor replied, “I said, ‘Well, The Power of the Dog, for example’ and he said, ‘Nobody saw it.’ I said, ‘Come on, man. I was nominated for an Oscar for that. I did okay,” Recalling “I mean, I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith…No, not physically,” taking a sly dig at the Aladdin actor.

