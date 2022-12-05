SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making headlines with full force yet again. It was just recently, the maverick filmmaker made a roar by winning the Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle. Now, the latest we hear is that the film is almost there to getting shortlisted for Oscars 2023. Keep reading to know more.

As most of us know, Rajamouli‘s film wasn’t selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Instead, Chhello Show: The Last Film Show was sent from India. This decision, as expected, received mixed reactions with many slamming the selectors for not choosing the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Those who supported Rajamouli’s biggie felt that the film had the best chance to shine at the Oscars considering its influence on the western audience and media.

Now, as per the report in Variety, it is learnt that Srinivas Mohan, for RRR, might join the list of nominees for the Visual Effects category for Oscars 2023. The film is likely to compete with Hollywood biggies like Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman in the same category. However, there’s no confirmation.

Meanwhile, the influential ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine has named the “epic Tollywood blockbuster” as one of the 22 Best Movies of 2022.

The SS Rajamouli directorial is in the patrician company on the international list. Notable among the titles that share space on the list with this film are Steven Spielberg‘s The Fabelmans at No. 15 (RRR is at No. 12), the much-acclaimed ‘Tar’ (about the downfall of the famous female conductor of a classical orchestra, Lydia Tar, played by Cate Blanchett) at No. 11, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ starring Colin Farrell (No. 8), jailed Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’ (No. 5), Park Chan-wook’s Cannes favourite, ‘Decision to Leave’ (No. 3), and the list topper ‘Hit the Road’, a film by debutant Panaha Panahi, son of Jafar.

