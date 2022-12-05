An Action Hero Box Office Day 3: After growing from Friday [1.31 crores] to Saturday [2.16 crores], there was hardly any growth that came for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer on Sunday, what with only 2.52 crores coming in. As a result, the overall total is very low.

So far, the film has collected 5.99 crores and that’s certainly not the kind of weekend total that it would have bargained for. Pre-pandemic, Ayushmann Khurrana starrers were seeing a double digit opening day, and now with that not happening over the weekend either must indeed be disheartening for the actor.

More so since he is still continuing with his strategy of picking up newer subjects and dabbling with newer genres. Moreover, An Action Hero is an interesting film too with a good zany feel to it. Frankly, this should have been doing better.

The weekend numbers of An Action Hero are much lower than Phone Bhoot [7.70 crores] and that film had opened better too at 2.05 crores. In its lifetime, the Katrina Kaif led film had collected 14.01 crores and one waits to see where does An Action Hero eventually head for.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

