An Action Hero Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): 2022 seems to a tough year of Ayushmann Khurrana as none of his films have managed to drag the audience and big moolah to the theatres and at the box office. After starring in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Khurrana returned to the silver screen with Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, followed by Doctor G and now An Action Hero. Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is helmed by Anirudh Iyer.

Despite the intriguing plot, the film has been facing a tough time at the box office amid Drishyam 2 wave, which releases two weeks back.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has shown good signs of improvement at the box office. Reportedly, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero has collected around 2-3 crore on its third day. With its latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 5.47-6.47 crore* at the domestic box office. After opening at 1.31 crore, it collected 2.16 crore on Day 2 making a total of 3.47 crore.

The Anirudh Iyer directorial An Action Hero seems to be striving hard as Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2 continues to dominate the box office. Even 15 days after its release, the film collected 8.45 crore on its third Saturday. Isn’t that amazing? Looks like, Drishyam 2 is running towards the 200-crore club and how! The film’s total collection currently stands at 176.38 crore.

On the other hand, An Action Hero is also facing a tough time because of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, which has also been receiving mixed to positive responses from critics and audiences.

Well, talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, his poor performance at the box office seems to be far from taking over Bhediya’s collection. Don’t you agree?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

