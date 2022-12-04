It’s been a tough year for Bollywood but films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, and Bhediya (to a certain extent) have brought relief to many exhibitors & theatre owners by bringing in the junta-janardhan back. This week’s release in Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy was released straight to OTT but is that a smart decision? Well, yes and no!

To clear things out, Freddy was always defined to release on OTT as Kartik himself clarified that it was a contractual thing and makers could do nothing about the same. But, why did it become a clause in the contract in the first place? Did the makers have no other choice apart from going straight to digital?

Kartik Aaryan‘s last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did a business of 181.82 crore which is way higher than many 200 crore+ films pre-pandemic given the tough conditions it faced at the box office.

From the infamous #BoycottBollywood trend to the industry giving duds back to back, Kartik in a way saved Bollywood with his risky attempt of filling Akshay Kumar’s shoes. But, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not only proved that good cinema would surely work at the box office but also cemented Kartik Aaryan’s position as a bankable star.

Coming straight out of a superhit film has always been beneficial for stars before & one major reason of Freddy should have been released in theatres needs to be that. Apart from the past success of its leading star, Freddy had a lot going in its favour to be a top choice for multiplex audiences after Drishyam 2.

From a thrilling storyline to an amazing performance, Kartik Aaryan’s had all the ingredients to be a certified hit at the box office. Going by its target audience and current competition with Drishyam 2, Bhediya & now An Action Hero, this could’ve easily earned in the ballpark of 75 crore at the box office.

What do you think of the same? If you’ve seen Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy already, comment below if you would have loved to watch this in a cinema hall.

